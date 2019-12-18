New standards required for planning MS clinical trials

How can the perspectives of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) be given more consideration in clinical trials? This question was investigated and corresponding recommendations were developed by a working group of the Drug Commission of the German Medical Association (AkdÄ), the Charité University Hospital Berlin, and the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG). The analysis has now been published in the EPMA Journal.

Suggestions for improvement by the working group

All drugs available on the market were tested in mainly one- to two-year drug approval studies. Beyond this period, hardly any methodologically sound data on the benefits or side effects of these drugs are available.