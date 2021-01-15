Sunday 24 November 2024

NICE backs Zejula for women with newly-diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer

Pharmaceutical
15 January 2021
nice-big-1

The UK’s health technology assessor, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), today issued a final appraisal determination (FAD) recommending the use of Zejula (niraparib) on the National Health Service NHS in England for adult women with advanced high-grade epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer, who have completed and shown a response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Welcoming the decision, the drug’s developer, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), noted that it will now be made immediately available via the Cancer Drugs Fund for women regardless of whether or not they have a BRCA gene mutation. This means that up to 3,000 people could potentially benefit from this medicine, which has been shown to significantly delay progression of this aggressive cancer.

In October last year, Zejula became the first PARP inhibitor to be approved as monotherapy in the European Union for certain people with platinum-responsive advanced ovarian cancer, regardless of biomarker status. In the most recent quarter, Zejula sales were $119 million, up 44% with around $73 million coming from the US market and $42 million from European countries.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK catching up with newly-acquired PARP blocker
15 July 2019
Pharmaceutical
EU approves Zejula as monotherapy in ovarian cancer
30 October 2020
Biotechnology
Analyst views GSK's buy of Tesaro, saying it may not guarantee a firm foothold in the oncology space
5 December 2018
Biotechnology
NICE recommends GSK's Zejula for routine NHS commissioning
24 February 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze