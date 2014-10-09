Nicox partners with OptiMed for distribution of its portfolio in Australia and New Zealand

International ophthalmic company Nicox (Euronext Paris: COX) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Australian company OptiMed for the distribution of its product portfolio in Australia and New Zealand.

This is the latest step in Nicox’s international operations, and the company has third-party agreements already established in Japan, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxemburg, Poland Turkey and countries in southern Africa.

The deal with OptiMed will cover, among other products, Nicox’s AdenoPlus and the Xailin range.