Nitrosamine scare spreads to diabetes drugs in the USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an update on its investigation into the presence of genotoxic impurities, called nitrosamines, in certain types of drugs.
In September 2019, global regulators including the FDA revealed that some ranitidine-based medicines, including the brand-name drug Zantac, contained the impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at low levels.
The FDA now says it has learned certain metformin diabetes medicines produced outside of the USA have been reported to have low levels of NDMA, and it has expanded its investigation to include these products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze