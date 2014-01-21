Norgine and Kissei’s Savene approved in Japan

Independent Dutch firm Norgine and its Japanese partner Kissei Pharmaceutical received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for their new drug application for Savene (dexrazoxane) injectable for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation.

Norgine said it has both license and supply agreements with Kissei to develop and commercialize Savene injectable 500mg in Japan.

In Japan, Kissei developed Savene to help meet the clinical need of those cancer patients affected by anthracycline extravasation. Anthracycline extravasation refers to the inadvertent infiltration of chemotherapy into the subcutaneous or sub dermal tissues surrounding the intravenous or intra-arterial administration site. Management and treatment of anthracycline extravasation should be initiated as soon as possible to minimise potential tissue damage and ensure best possible treatment outcomes for patients.