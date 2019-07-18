Novartis 2nd-qtr beats expectations; guidance raised

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) today posted second-quarter 2019 financials today, showing that sales increased 8% to $11.76 billion, beating the $11.54 billion forecast by 10 analysts in a Refinitiv poll.
Second-quarter core operating income rose 20% in constant exchange rates to $3.65 billion, with core earnings per share of $1.34, compared with the average estimate of analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research was for Novartis earnings of $1.20 per share.
The company now expects 2019 core operating income to grow at low-double-digit to mid-teens percentages, faster than the previous high-single-digit percentage rate target. Sales expectations were also raised for both the Novartis and Sandoz businesses, with growth now seen in the mid to high-single digit range. Novartis highlighted performance at Sandoz, where it said international business offset price declines in the USA.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
