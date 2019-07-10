Mirati to trial combination therapy with Novartis

San Diego, USA based biotech Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX) has entered a clinical collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) to investigate a combination therapy for solid tumors.
The companies will evaluate the combination of MRTX849, Mirati's investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor and TNO155, Novartis' investigational SHP2 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor KRAS G12C mutations.
SHP2 is an important mediator of cellular signaling through the RAS/MAP kinase pathway and is frequently overactive in various types of cancer. Preclinical data has shown that the combination of a KRAS G12C inhibitor with a SHP2 inhibitor results in increased anti-tumor activity based on their complementary mechanisms of action.
