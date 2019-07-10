Saturday 23 November 2024

Mirati to trial combination therapy with Novartis

Biotechnology
10 July 2019
mirati_large

San Diego, USA based biotech Mirati Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MRTX) has entered a clinical collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) to investigate a combination therapy for solid tumors.

The companies will evaluate the combination of MRTX849, Mirati's investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor and TNO155, Novartis' investigational SHP2 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors that harbor KRAS G12C mutations.

SHP2 is an important mediator of cellular signaling through the RAS/MAP kinase pathway and is frequently overactive in various types of cancer. Preclinical data has shown that the combination of a KRAS G12C inhibitor with a SHP2 inhibitor results in increased anti-tumor activity based on their complementary mechanisms of action.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
US orphan status for Mirati's mocetinostat and Alexion's Soliris
17 June 2014
Biotechnology
MedImmune and Mirati team up on durvalumab/mocetinostat for NSCLC
5 August 2015
Biotechnology
Mirati Therapeutics rises as it begins NDA submission for adagrasib
9 November 2021
Biotechnology
Mirati signs up to precision medicine trial in lung cancer
19 November 2018


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze