Novartis' Alcon granted additional pediatric indication by the European Commission for Travatan

Eye care specialist Alcon, the second-largest division of Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX), has been granted an additional indication by the European Commission for Travatan (travoprost).

Travatan Eye Drops Solution, a treatment for patients with glaucoma, is now indicated by the EC to decrease elevated intraocular pressure in pediatric patients aged two months to less than 18 years, with ocular hypertension or pediatric glaucoma.

Travatan is currently indicated to decrease elevated intraocular pressure in adult patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.