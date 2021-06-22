Novartis and Skopinsky to establish new facility for production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia

Skopinsky Pharmaceutical Plant, one of Russia’s leading pharmaceutical producers, has signed a memorandum with the local subsidiary of Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) on scientific and technological cooperation in the field of oncology, according to the partners. This is a second collaboration between the companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies plan to accelerate R&D activities and establish a new large-scale production of anti-cancer drugs in Russia.

The new facility, that will specialize on the production of innovative anti-cancer drugs will be located on the site of Skopinsky in the Ryazan region.