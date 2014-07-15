Novartis collaborates with Banner Alzheimer's Inst on AD prevention study

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has set up a collaboration with US not-for-profit group the Banner Alzheimer's Institute (BAI) on a pioneering clinical study in Alzheimer's disease (AD) prevention.
The study will determine whether two Novartis investigational anti-amyloid treatments can prevent or delay the emergence of symptoms of AD in people identified as being at genetic risk for developing the late-onset form of the disease.
The study is partially funded by a $33.2 million grant commitment from the USA’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded in 2013, and more than $15 million in philanthropic and in-kind contributions by Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze