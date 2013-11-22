Sunday 24 November 2024

Novartis highlights growth prospects, boasting significant pipeline progress

Pharmaceutical
22 November 2013
In an upbeat statement ahead of its annual investor day in London today (November 22), Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) pleased investors, saying it would buy back $5 billion of its stock and said it will expand in faster-growing areas of health care such as dermatology and cardiovascular treatments, pushing the firm’s shares up 2.3% to 74 Swiss francs in early Zurich trading. The buyback will start immediately and be executed over two years on the 2nd trading line.

"Novartis has reached an inflection point, having fully integrated Alcon and reduced debt," said Joseph Jimenez, chief executive of Novartis, adding: "We are now further sharpening the execution of our strategy to strengthen shareholder value through science-based innovation in high-growth segments of health care where we have the global scale, competitive advantage and the right capabilities to win."

Novartis recently announced a definitive agreement to divest its blood transfusion diagnostics unit to Grifols for $1.7 billion (The Pharma Letter November 11). The sale enables Novartis to focus more sharply on its strategic businesses and is one result of the ongoing review of the diversified portfolio, the company noted. There has been speculation that Novartis's animal health unit, which Citi analysts estimate could have an enterprise value (equity plus debt) of roughly $4 billion, could be next on the block, reported Reuters.

