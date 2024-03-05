Monday 29 September 2025

Novo Nordisk's’ semaglutide cuts kidney disease-related events in diabetes patients

Pharmaceutical
5 March 2024
Danish diabetes and obesity specialist Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced positive headline results from the kidney outcomes trial FLOW, but its shares dipped 1.1% to 865 kroner.

The announcement follows the decision last October to stop the trial early due to efficacy, based on a recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The double-blind trial compared injectable semaglutide 1.0mg with placebo as an adjunct to standard of care for prevention of progression of kidney impairment and risk of kidney and cardiovascular mortality in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The trial enrolled 3,533 people with type 2 diabetes and CKD.

"The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically-significant and superior reduction in kidney disease progression as well as cardiovascular and kidney death of 24%for people treated with semaglutide 1.0mg compared to placebo."

Companies featured in this story

Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025


