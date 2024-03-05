Novo Nordisk's’ semaglutide cuts kidney disease-related events in diabetes patients

Danish diabetes and obesity specialist Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced positive headline results from the kidney outcomes trial FLOW, but its shares dipped 1.1% to 865 kroner.
The announcement follows the decision last October to stop the trial early due to efficacy, based on a recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee. The double-blind trial compared injectable semaglutide 1.0mg with placebo as an adjunct to standard of care for prevention of progression of kidney impairment and risk of kidney and cardiovascular mortality in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The trial enrolled 3,533 people with type 2 diabetes and CKD.
"The trial achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically-significant and superior reduction in kidney disease progression as well as cardiovascular and kidney death of 24%for people treated with semaglutide 1.0mg compared to placebo."
