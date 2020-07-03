Novel AML therapy falls at the final hurdle

Shares in San Diego-based MEI Pharma (Nasdaq: MEIP) fell by nearly a fifth on Thursday, following news that a Phase III study of pracinostat in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) had failed.

MEI has been developing the oral HDAC blocker in collaboration with Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn, under the terms of a 2016 agreement.

The study was designed to test the option, with chemo, as a therapy for people who are unfit to receive standard intensive chemo.