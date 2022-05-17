Novel therapies will redefine Alzheimer's digital space in Japan

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive fatal neurological disorder and the most common cause of dementia primarily affecting the elderly population, with AD-associated dementia accounting for two-thirds of dementia cases in Japan.
Against this backdrop, novel therapy approvals will enrich the present digital marketing space for AD in Japan, says data and analytics company GlobalData.
According to GlobalData’s ‘Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center’, Japan has the highest total prevalence of AD, with 23.88% in women and 11.93% in men, with the total prevalent cases in those 60 years and older forecast to increase from 4.1 million in 2022 to 4.9 million in 2028, at an annual growth rate of 3.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze