Thursday 20 November 2025

Novo Nordisk posts strong sales and profits growth

Pharmaceutical
29 October 2015

Sales for the first nine months of 2015 at Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) increased by 23% in Danish kroner and by 9% in local currencies to 79.1 billion kroner ($11.7 billion), the company reported this morning. Result was boosted by sales in China and North America

Nine-month operating profit increased 51% in Dk and 26% in local currencies to 38.3 billion kroner. Adjusted for the 2.4 billion-kroner non-recurring income related to the partial divestment of NNIT, operating profit in local currencies increased 16%. Net profit increased 33% to 26.6 billion kroner. Diluted earnings per share increased 36% to 10.28 kroner. Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net profit and diluted earnings per share increased by 22% and 24%, respectively.

Third-quarter net profit rose 28.9% to 8.38 billion kroner, above analysts' expectations for 8.17 billion, kroner according to a FactSet poll, but Novo Nordisk’s shares dipped 2.2% to 376.80 kroner by mid-morning.

