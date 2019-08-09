Saturday 23 November 2024

Novo Nordisk up, as it reports 10% rise in 2nd-qtr operating profit

Pharmaceutical
9 August 2019
Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has posted a 10% rise in second-quarter of 2019 operating profit to 13.5 billion Danish kroner ($2.03 billion), above an average 13.0 billion kroner forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, sending the firm’s shares 1.4% higher in early trading this morning.

Second-quarter net profit fell 7.2% to 9.6 billion kroner, after the company saw higher financial expenses, just missing a FactSet-compiled consensus estimate of 9.62 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) were 4.03 kroner, down 5.4%.

Novo Nordisk posted revenues for the reporting quarter of 30,036 million kroner, up 9.6%). Within the total, diabetes care and obesity product sales came in at 25,236 million kroner (+9.6%), and biopharmaceuticals were 4,800 million kroner (+9.7%).

