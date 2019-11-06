October 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

A couple of mid-size pharma companies took decisive steps forward on the M&A front in October.

Belgium’s largest pharma firm UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) has agreed to a takeover worth around $2.1 billion, while US biotech firm Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) will pay more than $930 million to add to its pipeline.

Our table below gives details of the month's M&A activity: