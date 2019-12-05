November 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Novartis' (NOV: VX) chief executive Vas Narasimhan said at the beginning of the year that his company was not looking at acquisitions exceeding $5 billion, but by this month, he had evidently changed his viewpoint, as the Swiss pharma giant's $9.7 billion buy of The Medicines Company (Nasdaq: MCDO) was announced.

This was one of the acquisitions announced in November, when other pharma giants Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Roche (ROG: SIX) also entered the M&A market.

Among the further deals announced during the month was one exceeding $1 billion, and a couple in the generics sector in the world's third-largest generics market.