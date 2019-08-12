Pharma industry keeps spending more on lobbying

An investigation from transparency nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics has found that the pharmaceutical and health products industry is “consistently near the top” of sectors spending on federal campaign contributions.

Through its website OpenSecrets.org, the group seeks to track spending in US politics, relying on financial support from institutional grants, individual contributions and custom research.

Last year the industry spent a record-breaking total of $283 million on lobbying, including from the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which spent $27 million on behalf of its members.