Pharma industry keeps spending more on lobbying

An investigation from transparency nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics has found that the pharmaceutical and health products industry is “consistently near the top” of sectors spending on federal campaign contributions.
Through its website OpenSecrets.org, the group seeks to track spending in US politics, relying on financial support from institutional grants, individual contributions and custom research.
Last year the industry spent a record-breaking total of $283 million on lobbying, including from the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which spent $27 million on behalf of its members.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze