Pivotal results offer hope for breakthrough in ALS

US CNS-focussed drug developer Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has published results from the pivotal CENTAUR trial, evaluating AMX0035, in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
AMX0035 is an investigational therapy which is designed to protect the brain by targeting certain degeneration pathways in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Data from the study show that CENTAUR met its prespecified primary outcome, with a clinically-meaningful and statistically-significant benefit according to a commonly-used scale.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze