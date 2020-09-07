Positive data for higher dose of Enerzair Breezhaler

Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX) has released positive data from a post-hoc analysis of high-dose, once-daily Enerzair Breezhaler (indacaterol acetate/glycopyrronium bromide/mometasone furoate).

The data from the Phase III IRIDIUM study show a significant reduction in both moderate-or-severe and severe asthma exacerbation rates for certain people with asthma.

In the trial, the higher dosing regimen was compared with a once-daily medium-dose of the same treatment.