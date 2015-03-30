Positive data for Janssen’s three-month Invega Sustenna in schizophrenia

Three-month paliperidone palmitate, an investigational atypical antipsychotic, significantly delayed time to relapse compared to placebo in patients with schizophrenia, according to a new Phase III clinical study published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Psychiatry.
Results of the study served as the basis for the recent New Drug Application filing for three-month paliperidone palmitate injection to treat schizophrenia in adults with the US Food and Drug Administration by Janssen Research & Development, a unit of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), which already markets the drug under the Invega Sustenna trade name, and was the study sponsor. The FDA granted the filing Priority Review status in January, with a regulatory action date of May 18, 2015.
Plans to file for approval in other markets
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze