Positive data for mavacamten, former MyoKardia lead asset

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced a new analysis of data from the Phase III EXPLORER-HCM study of mavacamten, the firm’s investigational, first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor.

Bristol Myers is testing the therapy in people with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

At 30 weeks, there was a greater improvement for mavacamten patients than for those who received the placebo, following a commonly-used measure.