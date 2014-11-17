Positive Ph III data for AstraZeneca’s lesinurad in gout patients

Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has presented positive top-line results of two pivotal Phase III trials investigating the potential of lesinurad, a selective uric acid re-absorption inhibitor (SURI), when used in combination with xanthine oxidase (XO) inhibitor allopurinol.
The results show that around twice as many patients met the primary endpoint with a statistically significant higher proportion of patients reaching the target sUA goal of <6.0 mg/dL at month six, compared to those treated with allopurinol alone. The data was presented as a late-breaking presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 2014 Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. Lesinurad is an investigational agent that inhibits the uric acid transporter URAT1 in the kidney, increasing uric acid excretion and thereby lowering sUA.
The two replicate Phase III studies, CLEAR1 and CLEAR2, evaluated lesinurad (200mg or 400mg oral) in combination with allopurinol in symptomatic gout patients not achieving target sUA levels on their current allopurinol dose.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze