Positive Ph III top-line results for favipiravir in COVID-19

Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) today announced top-line results from a Phase III clinical trial in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients conducted across seven clinical sites in India.

The open-label randomized, multicenter clinical trial, conducted in 150 patients, evaluated the efficacy and safety of anti-viral drug favipiravir plus standard supportive care (favipiravir treatment arm), versus standard supportive care alone (control arm), in mild to moderate patients, randomized within a 48 hour window of testing RT-PCR positive for COVID-19.

Results from the Phase III trial showed numerical improvements for the primary efficacy endpoint with 28.6% faster viral clearance in the overall population as measured by the median time until cessation of oral shedding of virus in the favipiravir treatment arm compared to those in the control arm (Hazard Ratio 1.367 [95%CI 0.944,1.979]; p=0.129).