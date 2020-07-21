Sunday 24 November 2024

Remdesivir treatment gaining popularity in India

Pharmaceutical
21 July 2020
Following the recent launch of Covifor (remdesivir) by Hetero in India, the antiviral has emerged as the most sought-after drug for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 in the country.

Amid the increasing demand, it has become a hot topic for discussions related to drug shortages, black marketing and price cuts. The trend is expected to continue for a while before normalcy is restored, says GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.

According to GlobalData COVID-19 dashboard, as of 20 July 2020, India has 1,077,781 confirmed cases and the dashboard forecasts 3,679,305 confirmed cases in a low transmission risk scenario by 30 July 2020.

