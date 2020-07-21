Remdesivir treatment gaining popularity in India

Following the recent launch of Covifor (remdesivir) by Hetero in India, the antiviral has emerged as the most sought-after drug for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 in the country.
Amid the increasing demand, it has become a hot topic for discussions related to drug shortages, black marketing and price cuts. The trend is expected to continue for a while before normalcy is restored, says GlobalData, a leading data analytics and research company.
According to GlobalData COVID-19 dashboard, as of 20 July 2020, India has 1,077,781 confirmed cases and the dashboard forecasts 3,679,305 confirmed cases in a low transmission risk scenario by 30 July 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze