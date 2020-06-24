Gilead irked with BDR Pharma's generic remdesivir move

Mumbai-based drugmaker BDR Pharmaceuticals has sought the drug controller’s approval to manufacture and sell a generic version of remdesivir without entering into a licensing pact with Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), prompting the patent-holder to flag its concerns with the government.

Gilead’s patents on remdesivir in India are valid until 2035 and allow it to exclusively make and sell the drug in the country.

BDR Pharma has requested the Indian drug regulators to expedite manufacturing and marketing license process of remdesivir, a potential drug for COVID-19 treatment.