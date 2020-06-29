Remdesivir pricing meets cost-effectiveness criteria

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) is to set the price of the antiviral remdesivir at $390 per vial for governments in developed countries, and $520 per vial for private insurers.

In an open letter, the firm’s chief executive Daniel O’Day said Gilead was “aware of the significant responsibility that comes with pricing remdesivir, and the need to be transparent on our decision.”

He added the decision was driven by the aim of “helping as many patients as possible, as quickly as possible and in the most responsible way.”