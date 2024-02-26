Monday 29 September 2025

Positive pharma report finds increased funding, productivity and product launches in 2023

Pharmaceutical
26 February 2024
biotech-research

Global biopharma R&D productivity rebounded in 2023, according to a new report.

There were higher composite success rates enabled by industry-wide and regulator adoption of data and tech-driven innovation, including novel trial design, optimized biomarker use, and digital and decentralized trial methodologies, the analysis found.

This rebound occurred while clinical trial starts and funding returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to the report, Global Trends in R&D 2024: Activity, Productivity, and Enablers, released by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science.

Mineralys Therapeutics


