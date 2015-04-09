Sunday 24 November 2024

Positive top-line results for Portola’s blood-thinner antidote

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2015

USA-based Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTLA) has released positive top-line results from the second part of the Phase III ANNEXA-A (Andexanet Alfa a Novel Antidote to the Anticoagulant Effects of FXa Inhibitors – Apixaban) study. This evaluated the safety and efficacy of andexanet alfa, an investigational antidote, with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Factor Xa inhibitor Eliquis (apixaban) in healthy volunteers.

Andexanet alfa, a US Food and Drug Administration-designated Breakthrough Therapy, was administered as an intravenous (IV) bolus followed by a continuous two-hour infusion to sustain the reversal of anticoagulation activity. This registration-enabling study achieved all primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. Andexanet alfa produced rapid reversal of the anticoagulant effect of apixaban, as measured by anti-Factor Xa activity, which was sustained for the duration of the infusion. In the study, andexanet alfa was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events, thrombotic events, or antibodies to Factor X or Xa reported. The full data from this second part of the ANNEXA-A study will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Plans to submit BLA by end of 2015

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze