Positive top-line results for Portola’s blood-thinner antidote

USA-based Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PTLA) has released positive top-line results from the second part of the Phase III ANNEXA-A (Andexanet Alfa a Novel Antidote to the Anticoagulant Effects of FXa Inhibitors – Apixaban) study. This evaluated the safety and efficacy of andexanet alfa, an investigational antidote, with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) Factor Xa inhibitor Eliquis (apixaban) in healthy volunteers.
Andexanet alfa, a US Food and Drug Administration-designated Breakthrough Therapy, was administered as an intravenous (IV) bolus followed by a continuous two-hour infusion to sustain the reversal of anticoagulation activity. This registration-enabling study achieved all primary and secondary endpoints with high statistical significance. Andexanet alfa produced rapid reversal of the anticoagulant effect of apixaban, as measured by anti-Factor Xa activity, which was sustained for the duration of the infusion. In the study, andexanet alfa was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events, thrombotic events, or antibodies to Factor X or Xa reported. The full data from this second part of the ANNEXA-A study will be presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.
Plans to submit BLA by end of 2015
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze