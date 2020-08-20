Positive UK reimbursement decision for Polivy combo

The UK’s reimbursement agent, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), has granted a positive decision on the use of a combination therapy including the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin).

The guidance covers use of the therapy within its approved indication of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, in adult patients who are not candidates for hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).