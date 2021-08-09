Shares in Roche jump on positive Polivy results

Roche (ROG: SIX) has announced a successful trial outcome with Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), an anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) currently under investigation for the treatment of several types of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that the company is developing using Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) ADC technology.

The pivotal Phase III POLARIX trial investigating Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) alongside MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus MabThera/Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP), met its primary endpoint.

"Achieving meaningful treatment effects in the front-line setting has the potential to be transformative"This endpoint was to demonstrate significantly improved and clinically-meaningful progression-free survival in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).