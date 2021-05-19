Sunday 24 November 2024

Chugai launches Polivy intravenous infusion for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Biotechnology
19 May 2021
The Roche (ROG: SIX) majority-owned Japanese drugmaker Chugai (TYO: 4535) has announced the launch of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) intravenous infusion 30mg and 140mg for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in Japan.

Polivy, which was developed by Roche using Seagen (Nasdaq: SGEN) technology, had been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) on March 23 and has now been listed on the national health insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list.

Chugai’s president and chief executive Osamu Okuda said: “We are very pleased to launch Polivy as a new treatment for relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

