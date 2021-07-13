Wednesday 19 November 2025

RDIF and Serum Institute agree manufacturing deal for Sputnik V

13 July 2021
A key partnership between the Russian backers of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and the Serum Institute of India (SII) could pave the way for broader immunization of people in developing countries.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine is expected to be produced at SII's facilities as soon as September.

The SII is an important philanthropic organization, as well as the world's largest manufacturer of coronavirus vaccines, and a vital participant in the global fight against the disease.

