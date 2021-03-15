RDIF CEO explains Sputnik V developments

Since the start of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Direct Investment Fund has been in favor of active coordination with all partners, including from Europe, and open to negotiations, said the organization’s chief executive Kirill Dmitriev today.
The RDIF has already reached agreements with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany to launch production of its vaccine Sputnik V. Currently there are additional talks ongoing to boost production in the European Union. This will allow to start supplying Sputnik V to the European single market once the approval is granted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
“We are now actively working with EMA as part of the rolling review procedure. In addition, RDIF and partners are ready to start supplies to those EU countries that independently authorize Sputnik V,” said Mr Dmitriev.
