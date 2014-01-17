Record $122 million increase for Alzheimer's disease passed by US Congress

An unprecedented $122 million increase for Alzheimer's research, education, outreach and caregiver support stemming from the efforts of Alzheimer's Association advocates was passed swiftly by the US Congress on January 16.
The funding allocated for Alzheimer's disease includes a $100 million increase for the National Institute on Aging for Alzheimer's research, which will be added to what the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates will be $484 million in Alzheimer's research funding across NIH in fiscal year 2013.
A further $3.3 million has been provided to support Alzheimer's caregivers, $4 million to train health professionals on issues related to Alzheimer's disease, $10.5 million to expand the home and community based caregiver services and $4.2 million for outreach activities to raise awareness. Additionally, the National Institutes of Health's BRAIN Initiative will receive $30 million to support brain research that could impact several diseases, including Alzheimer's.
