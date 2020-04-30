Sunday 24 November 2024

Reliable case for remdesivir begins to emerge

30 April 2020
Interest in the potential for remdesivir in COVID-19 has spiked once again, with encouraging signs from a National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-led trial.

Preliminary results indicate that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those who received placebo (p<0.001). Specifically, the median time to recovery was 11 days for patients treated with remdesivir compared with 15 days for those who received placebo. Results also suggested a survival benefit, with a mortality rate of 8.0% for the group receiving remdesivir versus 11.6% for the placebo group (p=0.059).

