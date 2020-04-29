Gilead's remdesivir marches on in COVID-19 treatment race

Shares in US biotech Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) jumped by 6.7% in morning trading on Wednesday following updates on trials of the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19.

The company put out a statement on the emergence of positive data from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) study, saying that it was aware that the trial had met its primary endpoint.

"Multiple concurrent studies are helping inform whether remdesivir is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19"