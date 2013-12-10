Roche board of directors to be decided at AGM in March

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) has issued a list of members of the Board of Directors to be elected at its AGM on March 4, 2014. The board proposes Christoph Franz to be elected as Chairman of the Board.
William Burns, 66, a member of the Board of Directors since 2010, has announced that he will not stand for re-election. Roche chairman Franz Humer said: “As a long-standing member of the Executive Committee, successful Head of the Pharmaceuticals division and as a board member William Burns has made significant contributions to the success of Roche. I want to express my profound gratitude to him for his services.”
The list of members standing for re-election is as follows:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze