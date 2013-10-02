Roche highlights late-stage pipeline beyond cancer

Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), the world’s leading oncology company, yesterday (October 1) provided an update from its leading late-stage pipeline comprising 10 new molecular entities in key therapeutic areas: oncology, immunology and ophthalmology and neuroscience at a London, UK, investor event.

The company presented promising results outside oncology on: etrolizumab in inflammatory bowel disease and lampalizumab (anti-factor D) in geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry age-related macular degeneration.

Etrolizumab in inflammatory bowel disease