Saturday 23 November 2024

Roche lengthens Perjeta add-on evidence to six years

Pharmaceutical
11 December 2019
roche_basel_large

Pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and three not-for-profit partners have announced new long-term data in HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC).

The Swiss company presented results from a second interim overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III APHINITY study, evaluating the addition of Perjeta (pertuzumab) to Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy as an adjuvant treatment.

This latest interim OS analysis was conducted after a median follow-up of approximately 74 months, compared to around 45 months for the primary analysis in 2017, and includes updated descriptive invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) and cardiac safety data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Perjeta and Herceptin combo approved in Europe
2 June 2018
Biotechnology
Perjeta regimen shows long-term value in early breast cancer
15 July 2022
Pharmaceutical
Breast cancer trial win boosts Seattle Genetics
21 October 2019
article
FDA accepts breast cancer candidate trastuzumab deruxtecan for priority review
17 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze