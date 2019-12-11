Roche lengthens Perjeta add-on evidence to six years

Pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and three not-for-profit partners have announced new long-term data in HER2-positive early breast cancer (eBC).

The Swiss company presented results from a second interim overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III APHINITY study, evaluating the addition of Perjeta (pertuzumab) to Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy as an adjuvant treatment.

This latest interim OS analysis was conducted after a median follow-up of approximately 74 months, compared to around 45 months for the primary analysis in 2017, and includes updated descriptive invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) and cardiac safety data.