Role for smaller drugmakers in flu vaccines sector

The market for seasonal influenza vaccines, which is set to hit $4.3 billion by 2025 and has traditionally been dominated by Big Pharma, will soon see smaller companies, such as Protein Sciences Corporation and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, entering and increasing their presence across the competitive landscape.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s new report, Sanofi (Euronext: SAN0, GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), AstraZeneca/ (LSE: AZN)/MedImmune, Novartis (NOVN: VX), and CSL Limited (ATX CSL)/Sequris have provided the majority of commercially available vaccines over the last decade. Smaller companies, such as Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL), have entered the competitive landscape, but have so far been unable to acquire a significant market share across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM), which include the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.

Changes as Novartis pulls out of sector