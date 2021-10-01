Russia liberalizes pricing policy in domestic pharma market

The Russian government, together with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), have agreed to raise prices for more than 30 drugs from the list of vital and essential since January of the current year, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The bulk of such products are accounted for by drugs that are used for the treatment of cancer.
The most expensive of these drugs is lymphocyte immune globulin, which is used in transplantation. Marketed as Atgam by US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the price of a shot of the drug has increased from 49,640 roubles to 150,000 roubles ($687-2,062).
