Saturday 23 November 2024

Russia plans to launch production of COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil

Pharmaceutical
25 August 2020
russia_li

Russia is interested in launching production of its vaccine against COVID-19 in Brazil at the facilities of some of local drugmakers, according to Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Fund of Direct Investments (RFDI), one of Russia’s leading public investment funds and which participated in the project, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

These plans have been recently confirmed by some Brazil media reports, according to which, Russia is currently in talks with some medical laboratories in Brazil to conduct clinical trials of its new vaccine and localization of its production in the local market.

Russia became the first country to approve a vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this month, that has been named Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya Institute in collaboration with the RFDI, but has caused controversy because the regulatory clearance does not include Phase III trial data.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Russia aims for 25% of global COVID-19 vaccine market with its new product
18 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
First COVID-19 vaccine approval brings Sputnik moment, but no Phase III data
11 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Sputnik V data published in The Lancet
4 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
$137 million investment in new production plant for Sputnik V vaccine
15 December 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze