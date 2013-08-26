Russian government to change rules on public procurement of drugs

The Russian government is considering providing permission for the state purchases of essential drugs, in accordance with their brand names, but in line with protection of their chemical formula by patents and the existence of evidences that the drug cannot be replaced by its analogue.
Such proposals were recently prepared by the Russian Ministry of Health, Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS).
Currently, public procurement accounts for more than 30% of the Russian pharmaceutical market. In 2012 the value of the segment reached 236 billion roubles ($7.18 billion), with the value of the whole market about 773 billion roubles. At present, all the drugs are purchased in accordance with their international non-proprietary name and price for the same drugs may vary greatly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze