Russian government to provide additional benefits to domestic drugmakers

The Russian government has approved a package of measures aimed at ensuring regular supplies of drugs and avoiding their shortages in the domestic market this year, according to recent statements by an official spokesman of state press-service and some local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Among these measures are zeroing of import duties, introducing a “green corridor” for the supplies of some of vital drugs, and abolishing the “third excess” rule during state tenders. In addition, the government plans to conduct regular checks of the availability of drugs in the domestic pharmacies.
With regard to “third excess,” the rule limiting the participation of foreign drugmaker during state tenders in Russia, was introduced a couple of years ago and resulted in the increase of the share of domestic pharmaceutical producers in the local market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze