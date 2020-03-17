Russia likely to face significant drug price increases in first-half 2020

Russia may be faced with a significant increase of drug prices in the domestic market by the end of the first quarter of the current year, which will be mainly due to the recent fall of the rouble and a potential shortage of a number of active ingredients the are used by domestic drugmakers and foreign companies operating in the local market, according to recent statements by representatives of some leading Russian pharmaceutical companies and industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.

According to analysts’ predictions, the growth of prices already by the end of the current quarter may be in the range of 25%-30% on a year-on-year basis.

However, much will depend on further development of the situation in global financial markets and the dynamics of prices for Chinese active ingredients.