Russia likely to face significant drug price increases in first-half 2020

Russia may be faced with a significant increase of drug prices in the domestic market by the end of the first quarter of the current year, which will be mainly due to the recent fall of the rouble and a potential shortage of a number of active ingredients the are used by domestic drugmakers and foreign companies operating in the local market, according to recent statements by representatives of some leading Russian pharmaceutical companies and industry’s analysts, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
According to analysts’ predictions, the growth of prices already by the end of the current quarter may be in the range of 25%-30% on a year-on-year basis.
However, much will depend on further development of the situation in global financial markets and the dynamics of prices for Chinese active ingredients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze