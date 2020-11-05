Sales rise 3% in third quarter for AstraZeneca

On a day in which UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced new European approvals for two of its leading products, the firm also reported a 3% quarterly rise in revenues, to $6.6 billion, just shy of analysts’ expectations.
The firm said the earnings per share (EPS) figure for the quarter was $0.49, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), while core EPS was $0.94, a 4% fall.
Shares in the company rose nearly 1% in morning trading. Since the start of the year, AstraZeneca has added over 10% to its share price, with investors cheering the firm’s coronavirus vaccine program.
