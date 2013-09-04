Santhera regains Catena European rights

Switzerland-based Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) says that it has reached an agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4502), Japan’s largest drugmaker, to license back previously granted European rights to Catena (idebenone) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
In a back-loaded deal, Santhera regains European commercialization rights for Catena. The drug is currently being investigated in a Phase III study in DMD conducted in Europe and in the USA.
In 2007, Takeda acquired the exclusive marketing rights in Europe and Switzerland for Catena for the treatment of DMD. Under the agreement reached today (September 3), Santhera licenses back all such previously granted rights to increase its strategic flexibility. In return, Takeda is eligible to obtain a percentage from future licensing and/or sales income generated by Santhera in DMD.
