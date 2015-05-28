Sector inquiry on vaccines for human use launched in Italy

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) announced yesterday that it has decided to launch a survey on vaccines for human use (Ref IC50).

Taking into account (a) the importance of vaccines in terms of health care costs borne by the National Health Service (over 300 million euros [$330 million] per year), (b) the fact that the products are procured through public tenders, (c) the fact that the prices of some of the key vaccines seem to be on the increase, the aim of the survey is to investigate the following topics:

1) characteristics of commercial dynamics related to vaccines for human use;